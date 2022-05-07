Capitals rout Panthers 6-1 in Game 3 to take 2-1 series lead

With Samsonov the backbone at even strength and short-handed, Washington's penalty kill improved to 9 of 9 against Florida, which ranked fifth on the power play this season at just under 25%. The Panthers also led the league in scoring at more than four goals a game.

But this series against an opponent with more experience in postseason hockey — seven players remain from Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup championship — has been another rough lesson for the Panthers about how to win the playoffs. Ill-advised penalties by top-pairing defenseman Mackenzie Weegar and Huberdeau paved the way for the power-play goals, a missed defensive assignment opened the door for Johansson's and a turnover in the corner led to van Riemsdyk's.

Similar mistakes cost Florida in the first round last year: a loss to Tampa Bay on the way to the Lightning's second of back-to-back titles. Only this time, the Panthers were expected to make a deep run after compiling an NHL-best 122 points on 58 victories in 82 games.

If they don't win three more within the next eight days, it'll go down as another disappointment for a franchise that hasn't advanced in the playoffs since 1996 and entered the postseason as one of the favorites to hoist the Cup.

The Eastern Conference eighth-seeded Capitals improved to 4 of 12 on the power play in the series. Their victory guaranteed at least two more home playoff games this spring.

NOTES: John Carlson had an empty-net goal with 4:20 left. ... Ovechkin's goal was his 72nd in the playoffs, tying him with Patrick Marleau and Esa Tikkanen for 14th on the career list. His 28 power-play goals are tied for seventh. ... Capitals right winger Tom Wilson missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... Connor McMichael made his NHL playoff debut, replacing Brett Leason, who took Wilson's spot in Game 2 and skated just seven minutes.

Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second period of Game 3 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson (90) and Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot, back, work to get the rebound off of Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 3 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) shoots past Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the second period of Game 3 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)