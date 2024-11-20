Breaking: Jose Ibarra found guilty of murder for the killing of Laken Riley
Nation & World News
Capitals put Alex Ovechkin on injured reserve, ruling him out at least a week

The Washington Capitals put Alex Ovechkin on injured reserve and recalled fellow Russian winger Ivan Miroshnichenko from the minors
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin waits for a face off in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals put Alex Ovechkin on injured reserve Wednesday and recalled fellow Russian winger Ivan Miroshnichenko from the minors.

Ovechkin is considered week-to-week with a lower left leg injury. Going on IR rules out Ovechkin for at least the next three games.

But the 39-year-old is expected to miss significantly more time after his shin-on-shin collision with Utah's Jack McBain on Monday night.

Ovechkin's absence slows his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals. He's 27 back of passing Gretzky after scoring 15 times in his first 18 games this season.

The Russian winger was on pace to get to 895 sometime in February before going down in the third period at Utah. Earlier that game, he tied the NHL record by scoring on his 178th different goaltender.

In addition to putting Ovechkin on IR, Washington is putting winger Sonny Milano on long-term injured reserve. Milano has been out with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

