Capitals' Ovechkin fined $5K for spearing Bruins' Frederic

Ovechkin delivered a spear in an upward direction to Frederic's groin with five minutes left in the third period of the teams' game Wednesday night in Boston. Ovechkin was given a minor penalty for slashing and Frederic one for cross-checking on the play.

The two players exchanged shoves minutes earlier and Frederic dropped his gloves but nothing transpired. Frederic and Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson fought during a game in Washington earlier this season.