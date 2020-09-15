Capitals hire Stanley Cup-winning coach Peter Laviolette

Ovechkin has one year remaining on his contract but could sign an extension that lines him up with center Nicklas Backstrom's new contract. Wingers T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson, center Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman John Carlson are all signed long term, while goaltender Braden Holtby is set to become a free agent, handing Ilya Samsonov the starting job.

Laviolette is the taskmaster coach the Capitals haven't had since Dale Hunter in 2011-12. Hunter helped Washington reach Game 7 of the second round, a hump they couldn't get over until Trotz coached them to the Cup two years ago.

Laviolette has 18 years of experience as a head coach. He most recently coached the Nashville Predators but was dismissed in January after 5 1/2 seasons with the team. At the time, the Predators had dropped four of five games and general manager David Poile said several players — and the team — were playing far below expectations.

Laviolette, whose first head job was with the New York Islanders, ranks 16th in all-time coaching wins with a career record of 637-425-123. He also has coached the U.S. at the world championships several times.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this June 19, 2006, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes coach Peter Laviolette celebrates with the NHL hockey Stanley Cup after Game 7 of the finals against the Edmonton Oilers in Raleigh, N.C. The Washington Capitals hired Peter Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, as coach on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: PAUL CHIASSON Credit: PAUL CHIASSON