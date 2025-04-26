Capitals goalie Thompson and Canadiens counterpart Montembeault each leave Game 3 with injuries

MONTREAL (AP) — The Capitals and Canadiens each lost their No. 1 goaltender in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night.

Washington's Logan Thompson put no weight on his left skate while being helped off after getting run into by teammate Dylan Strome on the same play that put the Canadiens up 5-3 with just over six minutes left in the third period. He was replaced by backup Charlie Lindgren.

Montreal’s Sam Montembeault exited in favor of Jakub Dobes just past the midway point of the second after grabbing at the back of his left leg. Montembeault was quickly ruled out with a lower-body injury.