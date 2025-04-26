Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Capitals goalie Thompson and Canadiens counterpart Montembeault each leave Game 3 with injuries

The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens each lost their No. 1 goaltender in Game 3 of their first-round series
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) stumbles as he is helped off the ice by teammate Dylan Strome (17) during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) stumbles as he is helped off the ice by teammate Dylan Strome (17) during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
57 minutes ago

MONTREAL (AP) — The Capitals and Canadiens each lost their No. 1 goaltender in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night.

Washington's Logan Thompson put no weight on his left skate while being helped off after getting run into by teammate Dylan Strome on the same play that put the Canadiens up 5-3 with just over six minutes left in the third period. He was replaced by backup Charlie Lindgren.

Montreal’s Sam Montembeault exited in favor of Jakub Dobes just past the midway point of the second after grabbing at the back of his left leg. Montembeault was quickly ruled out with a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens won 6-3 to cut the Eastern Conference top-seeded Capitals' series lead to 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday night back at Bell Centre.

Thompson was playing for just the second time since getting injured on a shot to the mask April 2 at Carolina. He was out for 2 1/2 weeks before returning for Washington's playoff opener and was one of his team's best players through the first couple of games.

Thompson took a stick to the head and multiple pucks off his mask Friday night before the collision with Strome that knocked him out of the game. He allowed five goals on 35 shots after just two on 58 over Games 1 and 2 combined.

Montembeault was also a strength in net for the eighth-seeded Canadiens before going down. Dobes, a 23-year-old from Czechia, faced just eight shots in relief and stopped seven of them to pick up his first NHL playoff win in his first appearance.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman (51) looks for a rebound in front of Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, center, and Alexander Alexeyev (27) during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome (17) collides with goaltender Logan Thompson, bottom, during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Canadiens beat the Capitals 6-3 to cut their series deficit to 2-1

44m ago

Thompson dazzles late as the Capitals beat the Canadiens in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead

Ovechkin scores his 1st playoff overtime goal as the Capitals beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Game 1

The Latest

The grand entry of hundreds of Native American and Indigenous dancers begins with the staff procession during the annual Gathering of Nations powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, May 25, 2025 (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Credit: AP

Thousands gather in New Mexico for the largest powwow in North America

8m ago

Pope's burial place reflects his 'humble, essential' life, Rome's poor will pay him a final tribute

13m ago

What do 'expert level' talks signal for the progress of the Iran-US nuclear negotiations?

13m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.