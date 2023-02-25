Capitals beat Rangers to end skid, hand NY 4th straight loss

“He’s a real heart-and-soul guy who does everything for our team," forward Chris Kreider said. “It definitely hurts the team a lot to lose Ryan like that. Really isn’t another Ryan Lindgren, so it’s a big loss for us.”

Lindgren's injury could affect New York's plans ahead of the trade deadline Friday and possibly open the door to acquire longtime Chicago winger Patrick Kane sooner rather than later. They also made a couple of off-ice moves during the game to set that process in motion.

But while Kane can produce plenty offensively — his 1,225 points rank fourth among U.S. players — the three-time Stanley Cup champion doesn't solve New York's problem of keeping the puck out of its own net. Even All-Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who denied countryman Alex Ovechkin and others with some big saves, couldn't save the day against the Capitals, giving up five goals on 22 shots before getting pulled after two periods.

“It wasn’t the goalie’s fault, trust me,” Gallant said. "It was more the team. It was all the team.”

Kuznetsov scored one time each against Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak, while Sonny Milano had Washington's other goal. Beyond scoring twice, Oshie fought Barclay Goodrow, who was unhappy with the hit on Lindgren, and assisted on Milano's goal to give him a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

“I get paid a lot of money to put offense up on the board and haven’t been doing it as of late,” Oshie said. “Felt good to get a couple.”

The crowd erupted each time, silencing the many fans in blue who started “Let's Go Rangers!” chants early and had only Goodrow's deflection goal in the first period and one each from Kreider and Kaapo Kakko in the third to celebrate.

There hasn't been much to be happy about for the Capitals lately, given their struggles and the trade Thursday of defenseman Dmitry Orlov and winger Garnet Hathaway, though this game, with an offensive outburst and Darcy Kuemper's 23 saves, provided a much-needed respite.

Washington is still expected to trade more pending free agents before the deadline but with the win got to 64 points and remains in the thick of the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

The Rangers are solidly in as one of the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division, but another defeat hurt their chances of keeping pace with the second-place New Jersey Devils, who could also make a move or two before the deadline in advance of the teams' potential first-round showdown.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

Capitals: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

