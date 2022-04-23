Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

“We’re going to try and do exactly what we did on Friday, which is sort of plot along, play our games, leave each other in good spots and try and hole some putts,” Schauffele. “It’s the third quarter. We finished a really good three good three quarters here and we have one more to go.”

The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63.

“Everything could change in one hole tomorrow,” said Grace, who admitted he considered not playing because Saturday was his son’s birthday. “I thought with (Higgo) being a lefty, some of these holes would suit him really well and some of the other holes would suit me really well, and it’s been good.”

Sam Burns, the local favorite who played at LSU, and Billy Horschel were 23 under after a 63. They bogeyed the difficult par-3 ninth hole, then shot a 5-under 31 on the back nine.

“We’ve just got to go out and hopefully play the best 18 holes that we have all week, and hopefully from there that gives us a chance and the guys up top sort of struggle a little bit,” Horschel said.

Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer, who made the cut on the number at 8 under, had a 63 to get to 17 under.

The father-son team of Jay and Bill Haas was 12 under after a 68. At 68 years, four months, 20 days, Jay Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Cantlay and Schauffele, who trailed briefly during the round, made just one birdie in the first four holes. They eagled the par-5 seventh and began the back nine with four consecutive birdies.

After making par at the par-4 14th, Cantlay birdied the next three holes and Schauffele birdied the par-5 18th.

“In a format like today you’re just trying to birdie every single hole, and tomorrow will be more patient, solid, smart golf, and that’s something we’re both really good at, so we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Cantlay said.

Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay reacts after making his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert