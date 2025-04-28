Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Cannes unveils jury including Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong

Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be among the jury members at this year’s Cannes Film Festival deciding the Palme d’Or winner
Updated 1 hour ago

CANNES, France (AP) — Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be among the jury members at this year's Cannes Film Festival deciding the Palme d'Or winner.

Festival organizers on Monday unveiled the eight jury members who will join president Juliette Binoche at the 78th edition of the French film festival next month. The other jurors are Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Congolese director Diedo Hamadi, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani.

Many of the jurors have previous experience at Cannes. Last year, Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker in the festival's prestigious competition lineup in 30 years with "All We Imagine As Light." Last year's festival also featured "The Apprentice," which starred Strong, though he didn't attend because he was performing on Broadway.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 13-24. Among the films vying for the Palme d'Or are Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme," Ari Aster's "Eddington," Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value," Kelly Reichardt's "The Mastermind," Richard Linklater's "Nouvelle Vague" and Lynne Ramsay's "Die, My Love."

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

A court in Ivory Coast removes a former Credit Suisse CEO from the presidential ballot

So you saw 'Conclave' the movie. Here's what it got right – and wrong – about real-life conclaves

The women of 'Andor' see their roles get bigger, and go deeper, in Season 2

2h ago

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Suspect in Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse theft is charged in federal court

7m ago

Trump is celebrating the Super Bowl champ Eagles, but star QB Jalen Hurts is skipping the ceremony

11m ago

Disability-rights arguments grow heated at Supreme Court, though sweeping ruling appears unlikely

11m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.