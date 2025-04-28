Cannes unveils jury including Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong

CANNES, France (AP) — Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong and Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia will be among the jury members at this year's Cannes Film Festival deciding the Palme d'Or winner.
Festival organizers on Monday unveiled the eight jury members who will join president Juliette Binoche at the 78th edition of the French film festival next month. The other jurors are Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, Korean filmmaker Hong Sangsoo, Congolese director Diedo Hamadi, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani.
Many of the jurors have previous experience at Cannes. Last year, Kapadia became the first Indian filmmaker in the festival's prestigious competition lineup in 30 years with "All We Imagine As Light." Last year's festival also featured "The Apprentice," which starred Strong, though he didn't attend because he was performing on Broadway.
The Cannes Film Festival runs May 13-24. Among the films vying for the Palme d'Or are Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme," Ari Aster's "Eddington," Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value," Kelly Reichardt's "The Mastermind," Richard Linklater's "Nouvelle Vague" and Lynne Ramsay's "Die, My Love."
