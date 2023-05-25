X

Cannes turns up the glamour as Queen Latifah hosts the amfAR gala. Watch the red carpet

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The attention at the Cannes Film Festival turns Thursday to the glitzy amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research

ANTIBES, France (AP) — The attention at the Cannes Film Festival turns Thursday to the glitzy amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research.

Queen Latifah is hosting the lavish bash that will collect millions through its auction of one-of-a-kind items and experiences. The evening's co-chairs include Angela Bassett, Robert De Niro and Scarlett Johansson. Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha are expected to perform at the 29th edition.

The nearly two weeks of Cannes red carpets provide numerous standout fashion moments. This year's edition hasn't disappointed, with Helen Mirren sporting blue hair on opening night, Johansson and other stars of Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" looking glamorous and Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss and other celebrities getting decked out for the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiere.

The Associated Press is livestreaming the arrivals at amfAR on YouTube beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.

Stars attending the nearby Cannes festival often attend the gala. De Niro was last year's featured guest and a lunch with the Oscar winner was among the fundraising items.

As of last year, the amfAR Gala Cannes has raised $245 million for the group's lifesaving AIDS research programs.

