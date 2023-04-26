Canes' Aho, Oilers' Hyman each take a puck off the face

Both were hit in the face by a puck on Tuesday night, and each played an indirect role in goals.

Aho was bloodied after being struck near the mouth by a shot from near the blue line by Pierre Engvall of the visiting Islanders. As the puck was falling to the ice, New York's Brock Nelson swatted it out of the air and past Carolina goalie Antti Raanta for the first goal in an eventual 3-2 New York win over the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the teams' first-round playoff series.