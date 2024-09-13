Canelo Alvarez is a substantial favorite over Edgar Berlanga in title fight

“It’s easy to say you’ll knock me out, but it’s much more difficult to do it," Alvarez said. “Saturday night is going to be very difficult for him for sure. I’ve prepared for the knockout. I love the feeling of a knockout and I’m going to do my best to get it done.”

Oddsmakers share Alvarez's skepticism, making him a 25-1 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alvarez, the WBC and WBO super middleweight champion who also sports a 61-2-2 record with 39 knockouts, headlines a card that also includes two other title bouts. WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara faces Danny Garcia, and Caleb Plant fights Trevor McCumby for the interim WBA super middleweight title.

This is one of two major combat sports events competing against each other on Mexican Independence Day weekend, both trying to appeal to fan bases from that country.

Guadalajara native Alvarez, 34, takes top billing at T-Mobile Arena. Just three miles away, the UFC makes its debut at the Sphere with seven Mexican fighters in the lineup.

Alvarez figures to again have the crowd on his side, Las Vegas becoming his second home to his native Mexico.

“It’s an honor to fight on this date," Alvarez said. "Mexican Independence Day is very important for us. It’s very special and I’m very proud to fight for the Mexican people.”

He faces Berlanga, a New York native whose parents are from Puerto Rico.

“I could be the face of Puerto Rican boxing after Saturday night," Berlanga said. “I’ve wanted that for many years and now it’s my turn to do it.”

It certainly will be quite the challenge for the 27-year-old Berlanga, who takes on a legendary boxer even if Alvarez is past his prime.

He hasn't ended a fight early since registering a technical knockout of Plant nearly three years ago to become the undisputed champ. The IBF removed Alvarez's title after he decided to take on Berlanga rather than fight its No. 1 challenger, William Scull.

Alvarez's three most recent title defenses, however, were not close even if all went to the judges' cards.

“We trained very hard because we know this fight isn’t about physicality or size,” said Mark Farrait, Berlanga's trainer. "It’s about experience and intelligence, which Canelo thinks Edgar has none of. We’re here to make a statement and show the world our patience and our execution.

“I know Canelo is going to come out and fight smart. He’s not going to fight Edgar right away because if he does, it’s going to be fireworks early on. This is our opportunity to knock the king off the throne.”

Alvarez isn't buying it.

Neither are oddsmakers.

And the expected pro-Canelo crowd probably doesn't see that happening, either.

“We’ve trained hard because we know we are facing a young fighter coming to take our spot," said Eddy Reynoso, Alvarez's manager and trainer. "Berlanga is strong and he wants to prove himself against Canelo.

“We’ve been very thorough in training for his fight. We have everything we need for Berlanga and we’re coming to make history.”

