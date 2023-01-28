X
Dark Mode Toggle

Candace Parker to sign with Las Vegas Aces

National & World News
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Former MVP Candace Parker announced on social media that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former MVP Candace Parker announced on social media Saturday that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. She posted on Instagram that Chicago would always be her home, but "my family's home is on the west coast. She also won a championship playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.

“To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas.”

The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job22h ago

Credit: Assoc

Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Luiz Araujo scores 2 as Atlanta United plays Chattanooga to draw
1h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Luiz Araujo scores 2 as Atlanta United plays Chattanooga to draw
1h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Falcons aide Kyle Shanahan has another shot to shed stigma of 28-3 collapse
The Latest

Credit: Ariel Schalit

Israel to 'strengthen' settlements after shooting attacks
5m ago
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73
8m ago
Estrada, Hofstra end No. 18 Charleston's 20-game win streak
13m ago
Featured

Credit: 94.9/The B

Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
9h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top