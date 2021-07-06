Lightning and Canadiens tied at 1 in Game 4 of Cup Final

Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry turned over the puck with a weak clearing attempt from deep in his own zone. Cary Price kicked out his left pad to stop Blake Coleman’s shot from the right point. The rebound dribbled directly to McDonagh, who had a step on Petry, and backhanded a pass into the slot, where Goodrow scored with Price out of position.

Price stopped 19 shots through two. He was particularly sharp in the first when the Canadiens were outshot 12-5.

Montreal’s Nick Suzuki set up the first goal when drove deep up the left wing and worked his way around defenseman David Savard, who went down in an attempt to block a pass. Suzuki then fed Anderson, who joined the line after interim coach Dominique Ducharme shuffled his roster.

The 33-year-old Price got a glove up to stop Nikita Kucherov’s snapshot from the right circle in the opening minute. Some 30 seconds later, Price held his ground at the right post to stop two shots from Blake Coleman.

Before the game, the Canadiens paid tribute to Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, who died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July in Novi, Michigan.

Caption Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates Joel Edmundson (44), Cole Caufield (22), Nick Suzuki (14) and Jeff Petry (26) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Caption Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Carey Price (31) watches the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) chases during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Caption Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning centre Blake Coleman (20) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson

Caption Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, right, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning centerTyler Johnson (9) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Montreal, Monday, July 5, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson