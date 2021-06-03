ajc logo
Canadiens' Game 1 win tempered by late hit on Jake Evans

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored early goals and Montreal beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the second-round series, a victory tempered by a scary late-game hit on Canadiens center Jake Evans.

Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left after being crushed in the head and shoulder area by Jets center Mark Scheifele an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele's sent him crashing to the ice.

Scheifele was given a major for charging and a game misconduct.

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, Joel Edmundson and Jeff Petry each had two assists and Carey Price made 27 saves.

Adam Lowry, Derek Forbort and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in Winnipeg.

Fans were allowed inside Bell MTS Place for the first time this season. The Manitoba government allowed 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend.

It was Winnipeg’s first game since May 24, when it swept the Edmonton Oilers. Montreal overcame a 3-1 series deficit and eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night in Game 7.

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) scores an empty-net goal as Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) defends during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) scores an empty-net goal as Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) defends during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) hits Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) after Evans scored an empty-net goal during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) is protected as he lies motionless on the ice after getting hit by Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) is protected as he lies motionless on the ice after getting hit by Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans is taken off the ice on a stretcher after getting hit by Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans is taken off the ice on a stretcher after getting hit by Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Erik Gustafsson (32), Jeff Petry (26) and Paul Byron (41) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Erik Gustafsson (32), Jeff Petry (26) and Paul Byron (41) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Andrew Copp (9) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Andrew Copp (9) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Some of the 500 fans in the stands celebrate celebrate a Winnipeg Jets goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Some of the 500 fans in the stands celebrate celebrate a Winnipeg Jets goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) fights with Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault (24) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) fights with Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault (24) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) celebrates a goal by Derek Forbort, not seen, against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Mathieu Perreault (85) celebrates a goal by Derek Forbort, not seen, against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) crashes into goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Montreal Canadiens' Brett Kulak (77) skates past during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) crashes into goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Montreal Canadiens' Brett Kulak (77) skates past during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

