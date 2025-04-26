Canadiens beat the Capitals 6-3 to cut their series deficit to 2-1

Nation & World News
Christian Dvorak broke a tie at 4:17 of the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1
Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome (17) collides with goaltender Logan Thompson, bottom, during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome (17) collides with goaltender Logan Thompson, bottom, during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
43 minutes ago

MONTREAL (AP) — Christian Dvorak broke a tie at 4:17 of the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

Dvorak fired shot from the far left side that hit Washington forward Brandon Duhaime and deflected past goalie Logan Thompson. Juraj Slafkovsky made it a two-goal game with 6:37 remaining, with Capitals forward Dylan Strome crashing into Thompson on the play and injuring him.

Thompson put no weight on his left skate while being helped off, leaving his status Sunday night for Game 4 in Montreal in doubt. Montreal also lost its starting goalie, with goalie Sam Montembeault leaving in the middle of the second period because a lower-body injury.

Alexandre Carrier, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook also scored for Montreal. Montembeault stopped 11 of 13 shots, and Jakub Dobes madse seven saves on eight shots in relief.

Alex Ovechkin, Connor McMichael, Jakob Chychrun scored for Washington, with Ovechkin tying it at 3 at 2:29 of the third period.

Thompson stopped 30 of 35 shots. Charlie Lindgren made four saves in five shots.

At the end of the second period, a heated fight between Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Montreal’s Josh Anderson spilled into Washington’s bench.

After some pushing and shoving between Montreal defenseman Arber Xhekaj and Wilson with both benches empty, Anderson got involved and fell backward into the Capitals’ bench, which had the door open.

Wilson followed Anderson in and charged through a linesman toward the Canadiens winger while other Montreal and Washington players exchanged blows on the ice.

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) as Capitals' Dylan Strome (17) skates in during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) falls into the Washington Capitals' bench as he fights with Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) following the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) stumbles as he is helped off the ice by teammate Dylan Strome (17) during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

A referee (55) tries to separate Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) and Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson, front left, as they fight following the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, center, celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Montreal on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) celebrates after his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates Nick Suzuki (14), Lane Hutson (48) and Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, center, attempts to score against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) while defended by Canadiens' Mike Matheson, left, during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman (51) looks for a rebound in front of Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, center, and Alexander Alexeyev (27) during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) during the third period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, third from left, is stopped by Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, right, during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson, center top, during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) scores against Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) during the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Montreal Friday, April 25, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

