Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital.

Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left the ice. Toronto newcomer Nick Foligno then fought Perry immediately after the faceoff.