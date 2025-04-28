Nation & World News
Mark Carney’s Liberal Party wins a Canadian election upended by Trump

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won Canada’s federal election, capping a dramatic turnaround fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty
By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won Canada’s federal election on Monday, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats and trade war.

After polls closed, the Liberals were projected to win more of Parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservative Party, though it wasn’t immediately clear if they would win an outright majority that would allow them to pass legislation without needing help.

The Liberals looked headed for a crushing defeat until the American president started attacking Canada's economy and threatening its sovereignty, suggesting it should become the 51st state. Trump's actions infuriated Canadians and stoked a surge in nationalism that helped the Liberals flip the election narrative and win a fourth-straight term in power.

“We were dead and buried in December. Now we are going to form a government,” David Lametti, a former Liberal Justice Minister, told CTV.

“We have turned this around thanks to Mark,” he said.

The Conservative Party's leader, Pierre Poilievre, hoped to make the election a referendum on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity declined toward the end of his decade in power as food and housing prices rose.

But Trump attacked, Trudeau resigned and Carney, a two-time central banker, became the Liberal Party's leader and prime minister.

Trump was even trolling Canada on election day, suggesting on social media that he was in fact on the ballot and repeating that Canada should become the 51st state — an assertion that Canadians find deeply insulting. He also erroneously claimed that the U.S. subsidizes Canada, writing, “It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Poilievre, who has been criticized for not taking a firmer stance against Trump, responded with a post of his own.

“President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box,” he posted hours before polls closed.

Trump's truculence has infuriated many Canadians, leading many to cancel U.S. vacations, refuse to buy American goods and possibly even vote early. A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.

“The Americans want to break us so they can own us,” Carney said in the runup to the election. “Those aren't just words. That's what's at risk.”

Election day came as the country grappled with the fallout from a deadly weekend attack at a Vancouver street fair that led to the suspension of campaigning for several hours. Police ruled out terrorism and said the suspect is a local man with a history of mental health issues.

Poilievre implored voters to “Get out to vote — for a change" as he and his wife cast their ballots Monday in their Ottawa district.

After Trump seized the election spotlight, though, his similarities to the bombastic American president might have cost him.

Reid Warren, a Toronto resident, said he voted Liberal because Poilievre “sounds like mini-Trump to me.” And he said Trump’s tariffs are a worry.

“Canadians coming together from, you know, all the shade being thrown from the States is great, but it’s definitely created some turmoil, that’s for sure,” he said.

Historian Robert Bothwell said Poilievre appealed to the “same sense of grievance” as Trump, and that, “It’s like Trump standing there saying, 'I am your retribution.’”

“The Liberals ought to pay him," Bothwell added, referring to the American president. "Trump talking is not good for the Conservatives.”

Foreign policy hadn’t dominated a Canadian election as much since 1988 when, ironically, free trade with the United States was the prevailing issue.

Carney and the Liberals cleared a big hurdle by winning a fourth-straight term, but they have daunting challenges ahead.

In addition to the sweeping U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada has been dealing with a cost-of-living crisis for some time. And more than 75% of its exports go to the U.S., so Trump's tariffs threat and his desire to get North American automakers to move Canada's production south could severely damage the Canadian economy.

While campaigning, Carney vowed that every dollar the the government collects from counter-tariffs on U.S. goods will go toward Canadian workers who are adversely affected by the trade war. He also said he plans to keep dental care in place, offer a middle-class tax cut, return immigration to sustainable levels and increase funding to Canada's public broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Householder contributed to this report.

Liberal Party's supporters cheer on results at the party election night headquarters in Ottawa, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Canada's new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney take in the results on election night in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Canada's new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney casts his vote in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Liberal Party supporters cheer on results at the party election night headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Liberal Party's supporters cheer on results at the party election night headquarters in Ottawa, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, right, and his wife Anaida Poilievre cast their votes in the federal election in Ottawa, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Liberal Party's supporters cheer on results at the party election night headquarters in Ottawa, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Toronto residents Douglas Bloomfield, left, and his son Phoenix, right, hold a Canadian flag and an ice hockey stick to show their support for Canada regarding trade tariffs as they pose with with another visitor to the city wearing a mask of President Donald Trump in front of the White House in Washington, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

A sign for a federal election voting center stands near the memorial for the victims of a driver who rammed into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsay Wasson)

Credit: AP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh arrives for a sign waving campaign event with Port Moody-Coquitlam NDP candidate Bonita Zarrillo and volunteers on election day, in Port Moody, British Columbia, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Elections Canada signage is seen as voters arrive at a polling station on Election Day in Halifax, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Liberal Leader Mark Carney arrives in Ottawa, Canada, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a rally in Oakville, Ontario, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Laura Proctor/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Diana Fox Carney, left, votes in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of the a plenary session at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Voters line up at a polling location at the Collingwood Neighbourhood House in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

A voting sign stands near a memorial for victims after a vehicle drove into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Canada's new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney take in the results on election night in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, April 28, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

