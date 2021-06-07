ajc logo
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

National & World News | 9 minutes ago
Police in London, Ontario say a family of five who were struck by a vehicle were targeted because they were Muslims

TORONTO (AP) — A family of five who were struck by a vehicle were targeted because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday.

Four members of the family were killed in the incident and one remains in hospital.

The incident occurred Sunday evening when a truck plowed into the group of pedestrians..

Police in London, Ontario say the victims are a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

A nine-year-old boy remains in hospital in serious condition.

A man is under arrest and faces four counts of first-degree murder.

Police say the 20-year-old suspect - a resident of London, Ontario - did not know his victims.

