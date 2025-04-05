Nation & World News
Canadian police say arrest made after man barricaded himself inside Parliament's east block

Canadian police police say a man has been arrested after an hours-long lockdown on Parliament Hill
Canadian police investigate an incident at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police said a man was arrested late Saturday after an hours-long lockdown on Parliament Hill in Canada's capital.

Investigators said the man gained unauthorized access to the east block of Canada's parliament on Saturday afternoon and barricaded himself inside the building.

In a post on social media hours later, police said the man had been taken into custody without incident.

There was no immediate word on charges or motive.

Police initially released a warning Saturday afternoon telling anyone in east block, which houses parliamentary offices, to seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide.

People were evacuated from the building and police shut down a significant stretch of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, blocking traffic and pedestrians.

More than three hours after the lockdown began, police extended the exclusion zone from Wellington Street one block back to Sparks Street.

Ottawa police Insp. Mark Bouwmeester told reporters that the circumstances of this incident were “suspicious,” but gave few details about what was happening inside.

Police did not say whether the man had been armed or made threats.

Ottawa police brought in specialized units, including at least one canine unit and explosives units..

A government web page says East Block houses the offices of Senators and their staff, but Parliament Hill is mostly quiet this month due to the federal election. Parliament has been dissolved since the election was called on March 23.

Members of the Ottawa Police Service secure the scene after a man barricaded himself in Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

An Ottawa Police Service officer works the scene after a man barricaded himself in Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa police officers work the scene after a man barricaded himself in Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)

Law enforcement and a police dog respond to a man barricaded inside the East Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police respond after a man barricaded himself in the East Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

