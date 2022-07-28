ajc logo
X

Canadian police release names of 2 people killed in shooting

National & World News
26 minutes ago
Canadian police have released the names of the two people who died in a shooting in a Vancouver suburb

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police have released the names of the two people who died in a shooting in a Vancouver suburb.

In a release Thursday, police identified the two people killed on Monday as Paul David Wynn, 60, and Steven Furness, 43.

A 26-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition, along with a 26-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.

The attacks began early Monday in the community of Langley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver, and continued until dawn.

The lone gunman, Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, of Surrey, British Columbia, was shot and killed by police.

Wynn was killed outside a residential complex that provides support for people who are transitioning out of homelessness. Furness died at the Langley bus stop.

In the release, the family of Furness said that “hopefully Steven’s tragic death will put a spotlight on the plight of the homeless and vulnerable in society.”

Police continue to investigate.

“At this time, no further details on a motive can yet be shared,” the release said.

Editors' Picks
Hattie B’s opening next week in West Midtown with new menu items, cocktails2h ago
Low expectations widespread in Geoff Collins’ fourth season at Georgia Tech
23h ago
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion
47m ago
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
MARTA targets bad behavior on trains and buses
2h ago
The Latest
Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner
7m ago
AAC commish: Coordinated response needed to stabilize FBS
8m ago
Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood
10m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
9h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top