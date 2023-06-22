X

Canadian police release names of 16 seniors who died in bus crash

Canadian police are releasing the names of 16 people who died in a crash between a minibus and a semitrailer a week ago at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba

DAUPHIN, Manitoba (AP) — Canadian police released the names of 16 people who died in a crash between a minibus and a semitrailer a week ago at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba.

One by one, officers and family members placed giant photos of the victims, who ranged in age from 68 to 88, at the front of a news conference on Thursday.

The bus had been taking the group from Dauphin, Manitoba, and the surrounding area on a trip to a casino on June 15, when it crashed with the truck near the town of Carberry.

“We lost 16 people who were mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, whose decades of contributions helped make this community what it is,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt. Jeff Asmundson said.

Health officials say nine patients remain hospitalized, with four of them in critical condition.

Community members in Dauphin will hold a vigil to mourn the victims.

Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck. They said officers haven't yet interviewed the bus driver because he is receiving hospital care.

Some of the families released brief statements about their loved ones through the RCMP.

“We are heartbroken and numb by this tragedy and the loss of our vibrant mother, Baba and Great Baba,” said the family of Helen Kufley, 88.

“She was and always will be the cornerstone of our family, the one we always went to for advice and wisdom, and we will miss her terribly.”

Former school teacher Nettie Nakonechny, 87, was remembered for being proud of her Ukrainian heritage and a “Baba,” not only to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but to many who knew her.”

“She will be missed by all of us who loved her.”

