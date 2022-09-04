ajc logo
X

Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings

National & World News
9 hours ago
Canadian police say 10 people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police said Sunday 10 people are dead from stabbings in 13 locations in two communities in the province of Saskatchewan and police are looking for two suspects.

Fifteen people have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Early indications suggested the victims may have been attacked at random, but police have not provided a possible motive.

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

Oddan said two carried patients from the scene to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.

Editors' Picks
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody20h ago
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
17h ago
Max Fried’s strong start propels Braves to sweep of Marlins, closer to Mets
5h ago
Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice
2h ago
Excitement rises as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives in Venice
2h ago
Andy Ruiz beats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown
2h ago
The Latest
Powerful quake shakes southwest China; damage not yet known
12m ago
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
14m ago
Britain to learn who will succeed Johnson as prime minister
52m ago
Featured
ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Watch: 73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
12h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top