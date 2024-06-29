Canadian Olympic basketball GM: Warriors blocking Wiggins from playing in Paris

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Olympic basketball team general manager Rowan Barrett said Friday that Golden State is blocking Andrew Wiggins from competing in Paris, while the Warriors countered it was a mutual decision between the team and Wiggins.

Wiggins was among the 20 players who received invitations to camp to determine the Olympic team.

“For us, Andrew was fine,” Barrett said. “We were talking to him consistently, he’s been training for weeks and weeks getting ready for this. And then I got a call from Golden State a day or two before camp saying that they’re holding him out.