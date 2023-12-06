Canadian National purchase of Iowa railroad will add 275 miles of track to North American network

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Canadian National is buying a small railroad in Iowa to expand its network in the United States.

CN announced the agreement to buy Iowa Northern Railway Wednesday, but didn't disclose financial terms. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board must approve the transaction next year before it can be completed.

Iowa Northern has about 275 miles of track serving a mix of agricultural and industrial shippers in the state. Iowa Northern Chairman Daniel Sabin said he believes CN will maintain his railway's commitment to providing reliable service while helping connect shippers with bigger markets.