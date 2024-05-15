Canadian historian Michael Ignatieff wins Spain's Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences

MADRID (AP) — Canadian historian and writer Michael Ignatieff has won Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences for his “critical reflections on the major conflicts of our time,” prize organizers said Wednesday.

With more than 20 books that range from human rights, foreign policy, economics, and nationalism, among other topics, the 77-year-old Ignatieff has become, in the jury’s words, "an essential reference to navigate our current times of war, political polarization and threats to freedom.”

His titles include “The Needs of Strangers” (1984), “Isaiah Berlin: A Life” (1998), and “Human Rights as Politics and Idolatry” (2001). He also has published numerous articles and opinion columns.