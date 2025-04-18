Canadian drummer arrested on child sexual abuse material charges in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joseph Seiders, drummer for Canadian indie rock band The New Pornographers, has been arrested and charged with possessing child sex abuse materials, authorities said.

Seiders, 44, is accused of recording young boys with his phone at a Chick-fil-A restaurant bathroom in Palm Desert, California, according to the local sheriff's department. The city of about 50,000 is in the Coachella Valley.

Law enforcement responded to a report April 7 of suspicious activity at the fast food restaurant. An 11-year-old boy told them a man recorded him while he was using the bathroom there.