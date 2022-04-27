Canadian census shows snapshot of transgender population

For the first time, Statistics Canada differentiated between ``sex at birth″ and ``gender″ in the census. While the agency and advocates agree the new numbers likely underestimate the true size of the population, they say the data will offer crucial insight into a marginalized community.

The data collected during last year’s national household survey shows about 100,815 people are transgender or non-binary, including 31,555 who are transgender women, 27,905 who are transgender men and 41,355 who are non-binary.