Nation & World News

Canadian airline WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following a surprise strike by mechanics union

Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, says it has cancelled at least 150 flights affecting 20,000 passengers beginning Saturday after the union of maintenance workers announced it has gone on strike
26 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's second largest airline, WestJet, says it has cancelled at least 150 flights affecting 20,000 passengers beginning Saturday after the union of maintenance workers announced it has gone on strike.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said its members started to strike Friday evening because the airline’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union" made it inevitable.

The strike came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on Thursday. That followed two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal.

On Thursday, WestJet said the union “confirmed they will abide by the direction. Given this, a strike or lockout will not occur, and the airline will no longer proceed in cancelling flights.”

The surprise strike affecting international and domestic flights is happening during the Canada Day long weekend.

Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet said it was “extremely outraged” and will hold the union 100% accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs.

In an update to its membership, the union negotiating committee referenced an order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that does not explicitly bar any strikes or lockouts as the tribunal undertakes arbitration.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Voter challenges based on EagleAI spreadsheets dismissed in Forsyth
56m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I-285/Ga. 400 work nearly done - but more construction’s on the way
56m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Amid outcry, Georgia county approves water deals for Hyundai plant

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Amid outcry, Georgia county approves water deals for Hyundai plant

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge: Woman not competent to stand trial in 2022 Midtown Atlanta shooting spree
The Latest

Credit: AP

The VP race's Florida question: Would Rubio or Donalds have to move if Trump picks either...
5m ago
Ten Commandments. Multiple variations. Why the Louisiana law raises preferential...
17m ago
Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event