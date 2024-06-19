Canadian airline WestJet begins canceling flights as mechanics threaten to strike

Canadian airline WestJet has begun canceling some flights in anticipation of a strike by aircraft maintenance technicians, saying it wants to avoid having passengers and planes stranded if there is a walkout.

WestJet said it expected to cancel about 40 flights from Tuesday through Wednesday, affecting 6,500 passengers. By Wednesday afternoon Eastern time, the airline had canceled 20 flights, or 4% of its schedule, after canceling five flights Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

The low-fare airline said it was trying to find alternate arrangements for customers whose flights were dropped.