Canada's Summer McIntosh claims 2nd swimming gold medal of the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh claimed her second gold medal of the Paris Olympics with another dominating performance, romping to victory in the 200-meter butterfly Thursday night while dealing American Regan Smith another runner-up finish.

China's Zhang Yufei, the reigning Olympic champion and of nearly two dozen swimmers from her country who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Games but were allowed to compete, pushed the pace over the first half of the race. She couldn't hold on.

McIntosh powered to the lead on the third 50 and left no doubt on the closing lap. She touched in an Olympic-record of 2 minutes, 3.03 seconds.