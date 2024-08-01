Nation & World News

Canada's Summer McIntosh claims 2nd swimming gold medal of the Paris Olympics

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh has claimed her second gold medal of the Paris Olympics with another dominating performance
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes in the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes in the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh claimed her second gold medal of the Paris Olympics with another dominating performance, romping to victory in the 200-meter butterfly Thursday night while dealing American Regan Smith another runner-up finish.

China's Zhang Yufei, the reigning Olympic champion and of nearly two dozen swimmers from her country who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Games but were allowed to compete, pushed the pace over the first half of the race. She couldn't hold on.

McIntosh powered to the lead on the third 50 and left no doubt on the closing lap. She touched in an Olympic-record of 2 minutes, 3.03 seconds.

Smith passed Zhang as well, but had no chance of chasing down the 17-year-old who has established herself as one of the biggest stars at La Defense Arena.

McIntosh opened the games with a silver medal in the 400 freestyle, finishing ahead of Katie Ledecky, and blew away the field in the 400 individual medley.

This was another rout. Smith touched in 2:03.84 for the fourth silver medal of a career, while Zhang held on for the bronze in 2:05.09.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Summer McIntosh, right, of Canada, is congratulated by Regan Smith, of the United States, after winning the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, reacts after winning the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, competes in the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Summer McIntosh, right, of Canada, is congratulated buy Regan Smith, of the United States, after winning the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Regan Smith, of the United States, competes in the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

