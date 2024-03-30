Nation & World News

Canada's Niagara region declares a state of emergency to prepare for an influx of eclipse viewers

Ontario’s Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse in early April
Tourists on the American side of Niagara Falls take photos in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Friday, March 29, 2024. Ontario's Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it readies to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse on April 8. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tourists on the American side of Niagara Falls take photos in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Friday, March 29, 2024. Ontario's Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it readies to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse on April 8. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press via AP)
20 minutes ago

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP) — Ontario’s Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse in early April.

The total solar eclipse on April 8 will be the first to touch the province since 1979, and Niagara Falls was declared by National Geographic to be one of the best places to see it.

The city is in the path of totality, where the moon will entirely block the sun's rays for a few minutes. Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said earlier in March that he expects the most visitors his city has ever seen in a single day.

The regional municipality of Niagara is proactively invoking a state of emergency to prepare for the event. The declaration announced Thursday sets in motion some additional planning tools to prepare for the day, which could involve major traffic jams, heavier demands on emergency services and cell phone network overloads.

The eclipse will reach Mexico's Pacific coast in the morning, cut diagonally across the United States from Texas to Maine, and exit in eastern Canada by late afternoon. Most of the rest of the continent will see a partial eclipse.

A view of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, is shown on Friday, March 29, 2024 seen from Niagara Falls, N.Y. Ontario's Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it readies to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse on April 8. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tourists on the American side of Niagara Falls take photos in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Friday, March 29, 2024. Ontario's Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it readies to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse on April 8. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, is shown on Friday, March 29, 2024 seen from Niagara Falls, N.Y. Ontario's Niagara Region has declared a state of emergency as it readies to welcome up to a million visitors for the solar eclipse on April 8. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgians get lower taxes, raises, construction boom from legislators

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Another big Atlanta employer wants workers in the office 5 days a week

Credit: AP

Trump, Fulton co-defendants appeal judge’s decision keeping DA Fani Willis

Credit: (Andy Miller/KHN)

DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle Rome ‘forever chemicals’ water case

Credit: (Andy Miller/KHN)

DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle Rome ‘forever chemicals’ water case

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

N.C. State keeps magical March Madness run alive with 67-58 win over Marquette
9m ago
Trump posts video with an image of a hog-tied Biden, drawing a rebuke from Democrat's...
18m ago
Does your dog understand when you say 'fetch the ball'? A new study in Hungary says yes
23m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What are PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’, and why are they in Georgia’s drinking water?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’
Photos: Braves surge past the Phillies in season opener