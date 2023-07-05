Canada's government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 52 minutes ago
X
Canada's government says it will stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram in response to Meta’s decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada's government said Wednesday it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, in response to Meta's decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government's decision at a news conference.

Canada's move is the latest episode in a dispute that started after Trudeau's administration proposed a bill that would require technology companies to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

Meta promised at the time to block Canadian news content on its Facebook and Instagram platforms to address Canada’s recently passed Online News Act.

Rodriguez said the decision from Meta was “unreasonable” and “irresponsible,” and as a result Canada would stop advertising on their platforms.

He said the federal government spends about 10 million Canadian dollars (around $7.5 million) a year to advertise on the platforms. This money, he added, will be put into other ad campaigns.

Soon after the federal announcement, Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted that the province was also suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram, and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said on Twitter that the city would stop ads on Facebook.

Reacting to the latest Canadian announcement, a Meta spokesperson said the Online News Act is “flawed legislation that ignores the realities of how our platforms work.” He said that the company does not collect links to news content to show on their social platforms and that publishers are the ones deciding to post them on Facebook or Instagram.

“Unfortunately, the regulatory process is not equipped to make changes to the fundamental features of the legislation that have always been problematic, and so we plan to comply by ending news availability in Canada in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

Google has also promised to start blocking Canadian news when the bill takes effect in six months.

Rodriguez said the government is in talks with the company and believes its concerns will be managed by the regulations that will come to implement the bill.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting7h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
4h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license
5h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
8h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees...
33m ago
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children, police say
33m ago
US releases video of Russian fighter jets harrassing American drones over Syria
43m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
15h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
16h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top