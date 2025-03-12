Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Canada will announce more than $20 billion in tariffs in response to Trump's metal tariffs

Canada will announce Canadian $29.8 billion or $20.7 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled
By ROB GILLIES – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will announce Canadian $29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled, a senior Canadian government official said Wednesday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak before the announcement.

The European Union on Wednesday also announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration's increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A participant holds an "Elbows Up Canada" sign during rally in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

US factories likely to feel the pain from Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs

Canada's tariffs to remain despite Trump postponing tariffs on many imports from Canada for a month

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian farm and food products

The Latest

Susie House, front, and David Hill hold up signs as they join hundreds of others during a large rally and protest outside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration campus Monday, March 3, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: AP

The US agency that monitors weather will cut another 1,000 jobs, AP sources say

3m ago

US arms flow to Ukraine again as the Kremlin mulls a ceasefire proposal

3m ago

What are ultraprocessed foods? Are they bad for you?

4m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.