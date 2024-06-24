Nation & World News

Canada to start 30-day consultation to impose surtax on Chinese electric vehicles

Canada's government is investigating whether to impose a surtax on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles
21 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's government is investigating whether to impose a surtax on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.

A 30-day consultation on the issue will begin on July 2 to counter what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday is a clear effort by Chinese companies to generate a global oversupply.

Canada’s move comes weeks after both the United States and the European Commission announced plans to impose higher import tariffs on Chinese EVs this summer.

“Our automotive sector supports nearly 550,000 good paying Canadian jobs,” Freeland said. “Canadian workers and the auto sector are facing unfair competition from China's intentional state directed policy of overcapacity that is undermining Canada's EV sector ability to compete in domestic and global markets.”

The consultation will seek input on what is driving China’s surging EV exports, including unfair market practices as well as labor and environmental standards.

In addition to a surtax, the consultation will consider whether Canada should change which cars are eligible for the federal EV purchase rebate worth up to $5,000 Canadian ($3,661) per vehicle.

It will also look at whether to expand investment restrictions in Canada.

Freeland said Canada will act in concert with its allies in the United States and the European Union. She noted North America has an integrated auto sector, and said her government would ensure Canada doesn't become a dumping ground for Chinese oversupply.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Chinese government subsidies for EVs and other consumer goods ensure that Chinese companies don’t have to turn a profit, giving them an unfair advantage in global trade.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Cemetery established by formerly enslaved Black Atlantans applying for historic status

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta files Sundance Film Festival bid, city puts up $2M in support
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Battle for Georgia General Assembly centers on a few swing districts

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF
1h ago

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Nearly 4M to pass through ATL airport over Independence Day period
The Latest

Credit: AP

What is Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group that could go to all-out war against Israel?
2m ago
The Supreme Court will consider reinstating a critical approval for a rail project in...
11m ago
THE LATEST
Netanyahu says he will only accept a partial cease-fire deal that would not end the war
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds