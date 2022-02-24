Canada responds to claims it's not helping citizens in Syria

The New York based international rights group identified the two “gravely ill” Canadians as Kimberly Polman, 49, and a child under age 12. It withheld further details about the child, who is not related to Polman to protect their privacy.

The AP had earlier this month met Polman at the Roj Camp in Syria where she has been for three years. She looked tired and said she was suffering from kidney disease, high blood pressure and other problems. She also said she had contracted hepatitis four times while in the camp, as well as pneumonia. Williams did not elaborate on what the Canadian government intends to do, saying that legally, "no further information can be disclosed.”