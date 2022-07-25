BreakingNews
Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning GOP senator in Trump probe
ajc logo
X

Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

National & World News
Updated 12 minutes ago
Canadian police have reported multiple shootings of homeless people in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect is in custody

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police reported multiple shootings of homeless people Monday in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. There was one report of a shooting in neighboring Langley Township.

Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said she had no immediate details on the victims' conditions.

Mounties issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area.

Police closed off a main route through the center of the city. Authorities later issued a cellphone alert saying the suspect was in custody.

Authorities initially said they were unsure if the shooter acted alone. But police later said the man in custody is believed to be solely responsible.

Langley is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver.

Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

The country overhauled its gun-control laws after an attacker named Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself in 1989 at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a weapon, the country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.

Editors' Picks
Study: Millennials didn't stray far from where they grew up2h ago
2 men shot in separate incidents on Edgewood Avenue within hours
2h ago
Judge blocks Fulton DA from questioning GOP senator in Trump probe
41m ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
6h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
6h ago
Former Alpharetta judge was personal attorney for city prosecutor
7h ago
The Latest
Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada
7m ago
Gazprom to cut gas through Nord Stream 1 to 20% of capacity
13m ago
Doctor: Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved'
14m ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top