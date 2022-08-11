Canada opens world junior hockey with 5-2 win over Latvia

Earlier in Group B, Daniel Torgersson scored twice in Sweden's 3-2 victory over Switzerland.
Isak Rosen also scored for Sweden, and Jesper Wallstedt made 21 saves. Attilio Biasca and Dario Allenspach scored for Switzerland.
In the late game, Germany faced Austria in Group B.
The United States, a 5-1 winner over Germany on Tuesday, will face Switzerland on Thursday night.
Canada goalie Sebastian Cossa (1) makes the save on Latvia's Darels Dukurs (19) during the third period of an IIHF junior world hockey championships game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
Canada's Will Cuylle (27) checks Latvia's Niks Fenenko (4) during the second period of an IIHF junior world hockey championships game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
Canada's Elliot Desnoyers (19) and Latvia's Ralfs Bergmanis (16) battle for the puck during the second period of an IIHF junior world hockey championships game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
Sweden's goalie Jesper Wallstedt (1) makes the save on Switzerland's Fabian Ritzmann (19) during the third period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sweden players celebrate a goal against Switzerland during the third period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sweden's Simon Edvinsson (7) and Switzerland's Jonas Taibel (25) battle for the puck during the third period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
