ajc logo
X

Canada investing billions to modernize North America defense

National & World News
30 minutes ago
Canada is investing $4.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) over the next six years to modernize North America’s aging defensive systems

TRENTON, Ontario (AP) — Canada is investing $4.9 billion Canadian (US$3.8 billion) over the next six years to modernize North America’s aging defensive systems.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said Monday the funding is the first of an estimated $40 billion Canadian (US$31 billion) that will be spent over the next 20 years to upgrade the joint U.S.-Canadian early warning system known as North American Aerospace Defense Command and purchase other military assets to protect the continent.

The announcement at an Ontario air force base comes amid numerous warnings from U.S. and Canadian military officials and experts that NORAD is badly showing its age.

“As autocratic regimes threaten the rules based international order that has protected for decades, and as our competitors develop new technologies like hypersonic weapons and advanced cruise missiles, there is a pressing need to modernize Canada's NORAD capabilities,” Anand said.

Anand had been promising a robust package of investments for upgrading the system set up in the 1950s, which is responsible for detecting incoming airborne and maritime threats to North America, including missiles and aircraft.

The new funding will include plans to build new radar networks to detect threats coming over the Arctic, as well as command and control systems, advanced air-to-air missiles and others.

“Canada can no longer rely on its geography to protect Canadians," she said.

Editors' Picks
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass59m ago
The Jolt: Party splits roil GOP and Democrats ahead of Tuesday runoffs
5h ago
Atlanta Inspector General says Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
2h ago
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
3h ago
Water main break at Hartsfield-Jackson disrupts services on Concourse B
3h ago
Foster children housed in child welfare offices; officials work to end practice
5h ago
The Latest
Brazil's Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices
6m ago
Israel coalition agrees to dissolve, hold new elections
8m ago
William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny
8m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top