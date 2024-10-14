Canada expels six Indian diplomats over links to violent crime, official says

NEW DELHI (AP) — Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, after police uncovered evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to the Indian government, a senior Canadian government official said Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. India had said earlier Monday that it was withdrawing its diplomats, after rejecting Canada's notification that the Indian ambassador was a “person of interest” in an assassination in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year said there were credible allegations that the Indian government had links to the June 2023 assassination in Canada of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.