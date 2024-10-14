Exclusive: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: State Election Board chair wants his Republican peers to back down
Nation & World News

Canada expels six Indian diplomats over links to violent crime, official says

A senior Canadian government official says Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, after police uncovered evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to the Indian government
Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler, left, leaves after meeting with officials at the Indian government's Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler, left, leaves after meeting with officials at the Indian government's Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)
Updated 3 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner, after police uncovered evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to the Indian government, a senior Canadian government official said Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. India had said earlier Monday that it was withdrawing its diplomats, after rejecting Canada's notification that the Indian ambassador was a “person of interest” in an assassination in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year said there were credible allegations that the Indian government had links to the June 2023 assassination in Canada of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has rejected the accusation as absurd.

In response to the allegations, India told Canada last year to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Ever since, the relations between the two countries have been frosty.

Earlier Monday, India's foreign ministry said in a statement that it was withdrawing its diplomats and also summoned the top Canadian diplomat in New Delhi and told him that “the baseless targeting" of the Indian high commissioner, or ambassador, and other diplomats and officials in Canada "was completely unacceptable.”

“We have no faith in the current Canadian government’s commitment to ensure their security,” it said.

The ministry said that India would withdraw its high commissioner and other diplomats and officials.

The Indian foreign ministry said Monday that “India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.”

Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler, speaks to media personnel after meeting with officials at the Indian government's Ministry of External Affairs, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biggest Kashmir party opposed to India's stripping of region's autonomy wins most seats...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Votes are being counted in the election for a truncated government in Indian-controlled...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hindus in Bangladesh celebrate their largest festival under tight security following...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Indian politician known for his close ties with Bollywood is killed in Mumbai
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Washington state's landmark climate law hangs in the balance this election14m ago
Members of the Kennedy family gather for funeral of Ethel Kennedy19m ago
France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen faces court on charges of embezzling EU funds21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders2h ago
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: State Election Board chair wants his Republican peers...1h ago
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids