Canada excludes Boeing from fighter jet competition

Following the government’s announcement, Boeing issued its own statement saying it was “disappointed and deeply concerned” that its Super Hornet had not made it to the next phase of the competition.

“We are working with the U.S. and Canadian governments to better understand the decision and looking for the earliest date to request a debrief to then determine our path forward,″ the company said.

Many observers had seen the Super Hornet and F-35 as the only real competition because of Canada’s close relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space on a daily basis.

Those perceptions were only amplified after two other European companies dropped out of the competition before it even started, complaining the government’s requirements had stacked the deck in favor of their U.S. rivals.

In particular, both Airbus and Dassault had complained about what they saw as onerous requirements associated with adapting their aircraft — the Eurofighter and Rafale, respectively — to meet Canada’s intelligence-sharing requirements.

Those requirements included ensuring their aircraft could integrate with the top-secret Canada-U.S. intelligence network known as ``Two Eyes,″ which is used to defend North America.

Sweden is not a member of NATO or NORAD, the joint Canadian-American defense command responsible for protecting the continent from foreign threats. That had prompted questions about the Gripen’s compatibility with U.S. aircraft.

Both Lockheed Martin and Saab said Wednesday that they looked forward to working with the government during the final stretch of the competition.