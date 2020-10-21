Canada avoids snap election after Parliament vote

The Liberal government had declared the motion to be a matter of confidence. Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last year but does not have a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to remain in power. The leftist New Democrat party and Green parties voted with the government to avoid an election.

“It was about paralyzing the government in the middle of a pandemic,” Liberal House leader Pablo Rodriguez said of the attempt to create the committee. Rodriguez had said the motion would allow the opposition to pull Cabinet ministers from their work and require them to testify “day after day.”