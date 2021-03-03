Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is 'slightly' better

The two-week stay is already Philip’s longest-ever stint in hospital.

His illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and the queen, who is 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A police officer stands guard outside the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Buckingham Palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

