Cameron Young posts 59 at Travelers Championship for first sub-60 round on PGA Tour in 4 years

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Cameron Young made a par putt from just inside 10 feet for an 11-under 59 on Saturday in the Travelers Championship, the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour in nearly four years.

Young made two eagles on par 4s, holing out with wedge from 142 yards on the third hole and driving the 280-yard 15th hole to within 4 feet.

It was the 13th sub-60 round since Al Geiberger first shot golf's “magic number” at the 1977 Memphis Classic. Scottie Scheffler had been the most recent at the TPC Boston in 2020 at The Northern Trust.