ajc logo
X

Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship with sore hip

Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

National & World News
By DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Cameron Smith is out of the BMW Championship with soreness in his hip, The agent for the British Open champion describes it as a lingering issue

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith pulled out of the BMW Championship on Monday with what his manager described as a “hip discomfort” that Smith had been feeling the last few months.

Smith is No. 3 in the FedEx Cup, assured of a spot in the Tour Championship next week in Atlanta, though the withdrawal will mean he starts at least three shots behind when the FedEx Cup finale begin.

“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best he rest this week in his pursuit of the FedEx Cup,” Bud Martin, his agent at Wasserman, said in a statement.

The Australian, who turns 29 this week, was the center of attention last week in Memphis, Tennessee, that went beyond his golf.

First, The Daily Telegraph reported Smith was joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup playoffs, which Smith again chose not to discuss. The report came on the same day a federal judge in California ruled against three LIV Golf players seeking a temporary restraining order to let them compete in the tour's postseason.

Then, Smith trailed by two shots after the third round and needed to win to reach No. 1 in the world ranking. But a little more than an hour before his start to the final round, Smith was penalized two shots for playing a shot after a penalty drop when the ball was still touching the hazard line.

Smith confirmed the ball was touching the line. The timing was awkward because the violation came a day later than it could have.

Smith was playing for the first time since his 64 on the final day at St. Andrews to win his first major. He told Golf Digest his hip can act up in soft conditions. The TPC Southwind was pounded by rain early in the week.

“My hip flared up yesterday. It seems to happen when there’s softer fairways like there were earlier in the week,” Smith told Golf Digest. ”I’ve had a couple of MRIs around it, and I will check with my team to see if we need another one.”

He plans to be at East Lake next week in the chase for the $18 million prize for winning the FedEx Cup.

The top seed start the Tour Championship at 10-under par and a two-shot lead. The No. 3 seed starts at 7-under par, the No. 4 seed is at 6 under and the No. 5 seed starts five shots behind.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks on the fifth green after his putt during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks on the fifth green after his putt during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Smith, of Australia, walks on the fifth green after his putt during the final round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Editors' Picks
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome5h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
5h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
1h ago
Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji bulked up to chase around QBs
2h ago
Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji bulked up to chase around QBs
2h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s seventh practice
52m ago
The Latest
LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season
11m ago
Pete Carril, old-school Princeton coaching maestro, dies
12m ago
Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches
14m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top