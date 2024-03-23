Nation & World News

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of 'awesome' baby boy, Cardinal, in Instagram post

Star couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

Actress Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden, say they are “blessed and grateful” to have welcomed a baby boy — Cardinal Madden — to their family.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post they each shared Friday.

“He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures,” said a caption on the post, adding that Cardinal is “really cute.”

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful,” said the post, which included an illustration with the words, “A little bird whispered to me.”

Diaz and Madden also used Instagram to announce the birth of a daughter, Raddix, in 2020. They said at that time they didn't plan to share more photos or details, in order to protect their family's privacy.

Diaz, whose films include “There’s Something About Mary” and “Charlie's Angels,” married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.

Representatives for Diaz and Madden did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

They tried to give cops the slip and instead drove straight to them

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Cobb bomb squad holds a ‘Beeping Egg Hunt’ today
2h ago

Credit: AP

Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133
42m ago

Credit: AP

Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133
42m ago

Credit: Raymond Hagans/Special

Jermaine Dupri’s father bites back at Bow Wow over copyright infringement
The Latest

Credit: AP

Behind the scenes with FAU: How the Owls prepared for the NCAA Tournament
22m ago
UN chief says it's time to 'truly flood' Gaza with aid and calls starvation there an...
59m ago
Worldwide support pours in for Kate, the Princess of Wales, after shocking cancer reveal
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta