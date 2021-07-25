Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes

Champ managed to chip out onto the primary rough, then scoot up the fairway. His approach was a beauty that landed perfectly and rolled back toward the pin. He sank the easy par putt and had enough energy to pump his arms in celebration of his first top-10 finish of the year. Champ had the best putting performance of the entire field, with an average of 8.48 strokes gained.

The Texas A&M product won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019, the year he turned pro, and the Safeway Open in 2020. He missed the cut in his last two majors this season and hadn't had a top-10 finish since tying for eighth in October in the Zozo Championship in California.

Champ entered the week in 142nd place in the FedEx Cup standings, getting a big bump with three events to go before the playoffs.

Cameron Tringale, a one-stroke leader after the third round, took a triple bogey on the par-3 13th hole right after consecutive birdies had brought him back into contention. He shot 74 and finished six strokes behind Champ.

___

More AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Caption Cameron Champ, right, takes a moment with his caddie Chad Reynolds, before making his final shot and winning the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, Minn., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig