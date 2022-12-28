ajc logo
X

Cameraman hurt on New Mexico film set gets $66M in lawsuit

National & World News
42 minutes ago
A news outlet is reporting that a Los Angeles cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury while on a New Mexico movie set has been awarded more than $66 million in a lawsuit

A Los Angeles cameraman who suffered a spinal cord injury while on a New Mexico movie set has been awarded more than $66 million in a lawsuit, among the largest settlements in the state's history, a news outlet reported.

The Santa Fe New Mexican quoted Jame Razo as saying that the jury's decision Friday was "a huge emotional relief."

“I can finally begin my healing journey," he said in a phone interview Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

The 55-year-old was a cameraman on the set of “Only the Brave,” a film about elite firefighters starring Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges, in June 2016. He was driving a mobile camera crane unit, which weighs over 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms) when fully loaded, up a steep road on Pajarito Mountain in the Pajarito Ski Area near Los Alamos, when the unit tipped over and fell on him, the newspaper reported.

Razo suffered crush injuries that left several areas of his body severely damaged. Since then, he has had over 1,000 medical appointments and nearly a dozen surgeries, according to the report.

In the suit, Razo says producers were negligent by denying him time to scout the terrain first or install tank treads on the vehicle.

It took a jury four hours to decide that Razo should receive $24.6 million in damages and his wife $6 million. In addition, production companies Black Label Media and No Exit Film are liable for $27 million and $9 million in punitive damages, respectively.

Attorneys for the California-based production companies did not respond to messages from the newspaper seeking comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Bond granted to protesters charged with domestic terrorism2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Repeating is tough. So why is UGA so serene?
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Raffensperger: Trump ‘attacks people, makes stuff up’ to get what he wants
18h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers
9m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Southwest chaos continues, feds press carrier to compensate passengers
9m ago

Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
3h ago
The Latest
Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dies at 31
4m ago
Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans
5m ago
Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed on domestic violence charge
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia players, coaches visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
23h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top