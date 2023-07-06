Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson

1 hour ago
A cameraman has been injured at Yankee Stadium when he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson

NEW YORK (AP) — A cameraman was injured Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium when he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Positioned right next to the New York Yankees' dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning.

The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees' athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.

Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd of 36,022 as he was driven along the warning track behind home plate.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer was given several warmup pitches before the game resumed. Henderson was charged with an error that allowed Anthony Volpe to reach second base. He scored on Kyle Higashioka's two-out single to give New York a 2-0 lead.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

