Nation & World News

Cambodia's Supreme Court upholds the 2-year prison sentence of a casino strike leader

Cambodia’s Supreme Court has upheld the two-year prison sentence of a labor union leader who led a long-running strike against the country’s biggest casino
FILE - Supporters of NagaWorld's union leader Chhim Sithar hold a protest in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 25, 2023. Cambodia’s Supreme Court on Friday May 3, 2024 upheld the two-year prison sentence of a labor union leader who led a long-running strike against the country’s biggest casino. Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, had originally been convicted in May 2023 of incitement to commit a felony. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Supporters of NagaWorld's union leader Chhim Sithar hold a protest in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 25, 2023. Cambodia’s Supreme Court on Friday May 3, 2024 upheld the two-year prison sentence of a labor union leader who led a long-running strike against the country’s biggest casino. Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, had originally been convicted in May 2023 of incitement to commit a felony. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)
By SOPHENG CHEANG – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Supreme Court on Friday upheld the two-year prison sentence of a labor union leader who led a long-running strike against the country’s biggest casino.

Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, had originally been convicted in May 2023 of incitement to commit a felony.

She had been leading a strike that began in December 2021 to protest mass layoffs and alleged union-busting at the NagaWorld casino in the capital, Phnom Penh, and was arrested and charged after a January 2022 demonstration of dismissed employees who were demanding to be rehired,

NagaWorld in late 2021 had fired 373 employees amid financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some dismissed workers continue to hold regular protests, appealing for Chhim Sithar to be released and for them to get their jobs back, Am Sam Ath of the rights groups Licadho said Friday. More than 200 others had accepted compensation under the labor law and dropped their demands, the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training announced in December 2022.

Supporters of Chhim Sithar gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday with banners calling for her release on appeal. The court also upheld the convictions and sentences of eight of her fellow union members. Five received sentences of 1 1/2 years each. Three others had been given suspended sentences of one year each.

Chhim Sithar could be released later this year when her prison term ends due to time already served before her conviction.

NagaWorld is owned by a company controlled by the family of Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong. The company received its casino license in 1994 and the property is now a huge integrated hotel-casino entertainment complex.

Labor union actions had not been rare in Cambodia but usually had taken place at factories in outlying areas or in industrial estates in other provinces. The protest by the NagaWorld workers in the capital was unusually high-profile and drew police action that was sometimes violent.

In February last year, the U.S. Department of State named Chhim Sithar among 10 recipients around the globe of its annual Human Rights Defender Award. She was described by U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy as "a courageous and tenacious labor union leader who peacefully advocates for the rights of Cambodian workers."

FILE - Supporters hold a portrait of NagaWorld's union leader Chhim Sithar during a protest in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 25, 2023. Cambodia’s Supreme Court on Friday May 3, 2024 upheld the two-year prison sentence of a labor union leader who led a long-running strike against the country’s biggest casino. Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, had originally been convicted in May 2023 of incitement to commit a felony. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’2h ago

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Arrests top 2,000 as protests against Israel-Hamas war roil college campuses

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

With barely a mention of Trump, Fulton DA Fani Willis seeks a second term

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Democrats slam Kemp’s kibosh on full Medicaid expansion
The Latest

Credit: AP

German foreign minister, EU nations say Russia will face consequences for cyberattack
3m ago
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open with right forearm injury
4m ago
Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 politicians, activists, athletes...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no
15 things to do this weekend: Fiesta de Mayo, free comic books and more