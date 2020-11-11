Cambodia bans state-organized events in capital over virus

Thai authorities said Tuesday a Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok tested positive for the virus, the only local case in Thailand so far linked to Szijjarto.

The 53-year-old Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok was sent to an infectious disease facility for treatment and isolation.

The diplomat sat in the same car and had a quick dinner with Szijjarto on the day he arrived in Bangkok, said Sopon Iamsirithaworn, director of Thailand's Division of Communicable Diseases of the Department of Disease Control.

The diplomat was not identified by name. However, in response to reporters’ questions, Sopon referred to him as “ambassador.” Hungary’s embassy in Thailand did not reply to questions for further details.

Hun Sen has said he will stay quarantined for 14 days. He posted Monday on his Facebook page that he, his wife and other members of their household have all tested negative twice.

Cambodia and Thailand have seen only a handful of locally transmitted cases for several months and have had a very low infection rate since the start of the pandemic.

Cambodia has reported 301 cases so far and no deaths. Thailand has had 3,844 confirmed cases overall, including 60 deaths.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, left, talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during a meeting at Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Szijjarto tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Thailand for an official visit, Thai and Hungarian officials said Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Agence Kampuchea Press POOL Credit: Agence Kampuchea Press POOL